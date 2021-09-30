Winnebago County becomes a 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution declaring the county a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary,' joining 17 other Iowa counties that have issued such resolutions.

But with the terminology being fairly recent, what does it mean? Hart Brothers owner Kemlin Hart explains what it signifies.

"They're not going to let the federal government come in and say, 'were going to restrict here, this small thing.' They're going to take the Second Amendment at its face value as to how the state or county interprets it, and they're not going to enforce the laws driven down by the federal government."

Hart is a firm believer in Second Amendment rights. However, he feels there's a bit of a slippery slope with the issue, as he notes of some possible ambiguity on certain rules depending on the jurisdiction.

"It makes me wonder how much it is politics instead of real getting things done. Does a magazine restriction on deer hunting, for example, cause someone to say, 'it's a sanctuary county, because we could use whatever we want?' Where is that line drawn? Because it's not written up pretty clear, it makes it tough to say, 'that's what you get if you check on that box for 'I want our county or state to be a sanctuary area.'"

As to when Iowa could be declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary state, Hart feels it's likely due to Iowa's already strong supportive stance on Second Amendment rights.

"Having everybody that's on board with the pro-2A type stuff, I think we have a good amount of pendulum swing in our direction."

In Hancock County, the Board of Supervisors have been discussing the issue of declaring the status in their county.

Almost 2,000 counties in 17 states have sanctuary status, according to SanctuaryCounties.com.