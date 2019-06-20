Clear

Winnebago County Relay For Life event moved indoors

This weekend’s Winnebago County Relay For Life has been moved indoors due to anticipated bad weather.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 3:00 PM

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - This weekend’s Winnebago County Relay For Life has been moved indoors due to anticipated bad weather.

The event will be held at the Waldorf University Atrium on Saturday from 4-9:30 p.m.

Weather permitting, the fireworks by Pyro Pete’s will still be held at 9:30 p.m. as scheduled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Watch for severe storms the next two days

Image

Tracking Thick AM Fog & Severe Weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking our severe weather threats

Image

Moffitt benefits from penalty

Image

Ball makes MiLB debut

Image

Charles City vs. Central Springs

Image

SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

Image

Hemp farmer charged

Image

Discussing a big expansion

Image

Developing story: Hemp farmer charged

Community Events