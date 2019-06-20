Winnebago County Relay For Life event moved indoors

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - This weekend’s Winnebago County Relay For Life has been moved indoors due to anticipated bad weather.
The event will be held at the Waldorf University Atrium on Saturday from 4-9:30 p.m.
Weather permitting, the fireworks by Pyro Pete’s will still be held at 9:30 p.m. as scheduled.
