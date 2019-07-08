Winnebago Co. woman accused of gun crimes while intoxicated in Worth County

MANLY, Iowa - A Lake Mills woman is being held on $11,000 bond after allegedly pointing a gun at someone while intoxicated.
Jennie Aasland was arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her family Sunday in the 100 block of East Walnut St. in Manly.
When officers arrived, a pistol was found in the gravel between the Aasland and the victim, according to court documents.
Authorities said it was then determined Aasland was intoxicated (.205 BAC) and that she admitted to driving to Manly.
She was arrested and is facing charges of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, OWI, carrying weapons while intoxicated and open container.
