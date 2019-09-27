Winnebago Co. man charged for allegedly shooting BB gun, breaking business window

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - A Lake Mills man is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after allegedly shooting a BB gun in town and breaking a store window.

Benjamin Monson is accused of shooting the BB gun in violation of a city ordinance in the early-morning hours of Sept. 2.

According to court documents, Monson claimed to be shooting at a water bottle but struck a window at Olson TV and broke a window.

The estimate to fix the damage was more than $1,300.

A criminal mischief (second-degree) charge is a Class D felony.