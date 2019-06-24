LAKE MILLS, Iowa - A Lake Mills man is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after he allegedly threw three gallons of motor oil on the side of the Lake Mills Light Plant building.
Brandon Charles, 40, was arrested last week in connection to an alleged incident June 17.
The police were called to a domestic call and found Charlson throwing items out of the trunk of a car onto the road.
After further investigation, authorities discovered that Charlson had thrown the motor oil on the side of the building.
The damage estimate was $5,000.
Related Content
- Winnebago Co. man accused of throwing gallons of motor oil on business building
- BNSF: Estimated 230,000 gallons of oil spilled in Iowa derailment
- Winnebago Ind. builds new Vikings food truck
- Prison for Winnebago County man
- Man accused of stealing pigs in Winnebago County
- Man on motorized scooter hit by SUV
- Winnebago County man pleads guilty to forgery
- Winnebago County man injured in Minnesota collision
- Jailed man accused of throwing urine on sergeant
- No CAFO in Winnebago County
Scroll for more content...