Winnebago Co. Supervisor charged with public intoxication, carrying a firearm while under the influence

An elected Winnebago County official was charged Tuesday for public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence while at the county courthouse.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 10:09 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 10:21 AM

FOREST CITY, Iowa - An elected Winnebago County official was charged Tuesday for public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Michael Stensrud, 63, of Lake Mills, was charged after a report of a possibly intoxicated male at the county courthouse a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An officer said he could smell alcohol on Stensrud’s breath while talking to him in the County Supervisors Board Room and a cup he was carrying smelled of alcohol. Breath samples resulted in blood-alcohol contents of .090 and .097.

Stensrud had a Smith and Wesson M&P 9 Shield pistol in his right pocket, authorities said.

A Winnebago County Supervisor’s meeting was held Tuesday morning at 9.

KIMT reached out to Stensrud on Tuesday night and he declined to comment.

