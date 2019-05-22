Winnebago Co. Supervisor charged with public intoxication, carrying a firearm while under the influence

FOREST CITY, Iowa - An elected Winnebago County official was charged Tuesday for public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Michael Stensrud, 63, of Lake Mills, was charged after a report of a possibly intoxicated male at the county courthouse a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
An officer said he could smell alcohol on Stensrud’s breath while talking to him in the County Supervisors Board Room and a cup he was carrying smelled of alcohol. Breath samples resulted in blood-alcohol contents of .090 and .097.
Stensrud had a Smith and Wesson M&P 9 Shield pistol in his right pocket, authorities said.
A Winnebago County Supervisor’s meeting was held Tuesday morning at 9.
KIMT reached out to Stensrud on Tuesday night and he declined to comment.
