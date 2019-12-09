Winnebago Co. Emergency Management asking for public's help to locate missing person with dementia

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - Winnebago County Emergency Management is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person with dementia.

The missing man is Tom Bartelson.

“Please be on the lookout for a Maroon 2015 Dodge 3/4 ton long box diesel truck with big yellow lights on top. Left rural Lake Mills area around 2:30am this morning, unknown direction of travel. Only had 1/2 tank of gas, no cell phone and no meds with him. If you see this vehicle please call dispatch at 641-585-2828 opt 0 or 911,” emergency management said.