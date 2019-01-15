Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winnebago Co. Board of Supervisors asked to help with future of paramedic service in county

Service is facing a staffing shortage, as well as funding issues to pay for part-timers

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It's an issue many rural communities face: a shortage of full-time paramedics. And Winnebago County isn't immune to the alarming trend.

Currently, Forest City Paramedics provides not only service to its home town, but also parts of Winnebago, Hancock and Worth Counties; however, they have been running into a staffing shortage. By the end of this month, the service will be down to 2 full-time paramedics, 6 part-timers and some EMT's, as well as support staff and drivers.

Now, a paramedic who oversees the service is asking the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors to help create a plan for the future of paramedic service and funding in the county.

On more than one occasion, Rebekah Boyer has needed emergency medical services, which provide a vital service to a county that has no hospitals. With this ongoing shortage, Boyer is hopeful the necessary service will receive more funding and staff.

"They do a fantastic job. I'm super impressed, but I think it's a necessary for our community to have them here."

A scholarship fund was recently formed that has collected $1,000 so far, in the hopes of adding to the service. Boyer loves the idea of trying to get more interested in the field.

"I think it's fantastic. I think getting kids interested in emergency services is a great idea."

The Board of Supervisors are planning on adding the issue to a public forum in future meetings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Another icy threat tonight and clearer skies for tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Fillmore Central shoots for a cause

Image

Getting married on live TV

Image

Protecting your teens tech

Image

Central Heights pavement project

Image

SNAP deadline hits

Image

Grease Monkeys

Image

Paramedic Plan

Image

Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Development project hopes to provide housing

Community Events