Winnebago Industries cutting some jobs to cope with pandemic

FOREST CITY, Iowa – As it resumes production after a shutdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Winnebago Industries is laying off some employees.

The company says it is eliminating about 79 positions. That’s in response to what Winnebago Industries calls a “dramatic shift in demand for our products” during this pandemic. Winnebago Industries employs about 2,000 people in North Iowa and roughly another 3,000 in other locations.

The recreational vehicle maker announced on March 23 it was temporarily suspending production. About two weeks later, Winnebago Industries said it would resuming work on a staggered schedule for its various brands and locations. The announced plan for restarting production was:

Chris-Craft – week of April 13th

Specialty Vehicles – week of April 13th

Newmar – week of May 4th

Grand Design RV – week of May 4th

Winnebago Motorhomes – week of May 4th

Winnebago Towables – week of May 18th

The company says employees are following safety protocols as they return to work.