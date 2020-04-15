FOREST CITY, Iowa – As it resumes production after a shutdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Winnebago Industries is laying off some employees.
The company says it is eliminating about 79 positions. That’s in response to what Winnebago Industries calls a “dramatic shift in demand for our products” during this pandemic. Winnebago Industries employs about 2,000 people in North Iowa and roughly another 3,000 in other locations.
The recreational vehicle maker announced on March 23 it was temporarily suspending production. About two weeks later, Winnebago Industries said it would resuming work on a staggered schedule for its various brands and locations. The announced plan for restarting production was:
Chris-Craft – week of April 13th
Specialty Vehicles – week of April 13th
Newmar – week of May 4th
Grand Design RV – week of May 4th
Winnebago Motorhomes – week of May 4th
Winnebago Towables – week of May 18th
The company says employees are following safety protocols as they return to work.
Related Content
- Winnebago Industries cutting some jobs to cope with pandemic
- Winnebago Industries tightens its belt during pandemic
- Winnebago Industries confirms minor job cuts in July
- Paycheck problem at Winnebago Industries
- Winnebago Industries visits the White House
- Winnebago Industries leaving the Chicago Stock Exchange
- Governor Kim Reynolds speaks at Winnebago Industries annual picnic
- Winnebago Industries being sued for discrimination and retaliation
- Winnebago Industries making medical masks for coronavirus crisis
- Winnebago in Forest City plans to add nearly 200 jobs