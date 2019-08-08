Wing Ding bringing plenty of money into Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Grant Maulsby owns the Surf District restaurant which happens to share a parking lot with the Surf Ballroom next door. He says when the Wing Ding comes to town, it's a big money maker.

The restaurant is even hosting a pre-Wing Ding party for some of the candidates. Bernie Sanders will even be giving a speech at the Surf District after the event is over.

KIMT News 3 contacted a local hotel who said summer is usually a busy time for them, but with the Wing Ding in town, they are booked solid through the weekend.

According to Maulsby, not only does Clear Lake get to benefit from political events like the Wing Ding, but Iowa's caucuses are good for the entire state's economy.