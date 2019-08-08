Clear

Wing Ding bringing plenty of money into Clear Lake

Local businesses are doing well during the buildup to the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Grant Maulsby owns the Surf District restaurant which happens to share a parking lot with the Surf Ballroom next door.  He says when the Wing Ding comes to town, it's a big money maker.

The restaurant is even hosting a pre-Wing Ding party for some of the candidates.  Bernie Sanders will even be giving a speech at the Surf District after the event is over.

KIMT News 3 contacted a local hotel who said summer is usually a busy time for them, but with the Wing Ding in town, they are booked solid through the weekend.

According to Maulsby, not only does Clear Lake get to benefit from political events like the Wing Ding, but Iowa's caucuses are good for the entire state's economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a nice and calm end to the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Back to School Block Party

Image

CTK: Crestwood Cadets

Image

CTK: Rockford Warriors

Image

Seeds By Kids

Image

Water quality improvements

Image

Lime Scooters in Rochester: 1 week later

Image

Economic impact of the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding

Image

Highest Ranked Veterans Cemetary in nation

Image

United Way Kicks Off Campaign

Image

Women in Welding

Community Events