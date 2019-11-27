Clear
Windy winter weather causes travel troubles in Albert Lea

From plow drivers to travelers, everyone is dealing with the winter weather.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The winter weather is having a major impact on travel, especially leading up to the holiday.

While most of us only worry about cleaning the snow off our cars, plow drivers like Steve Lundak have to worry about clearing off snow from parking lots and roads.

"A lot of wet, heavy snow," Lundak, a driver with C+S Serve, said. "Visibility is very poor, roads are really slick, a lot of snow still on the roads."

The weather got so bad Tuesday night, some people had to stop and stay over at hotels.

"If you needed to get in the left lane and it wasn't plowed, it was pulling you off to the side," Seth Aronson, who was traveling from Waterloo, Iowa, said. "You were watching cars spin off. So it was kind of front-wheel drive not four-wheel drive. We figured 'well, we got six kids so let's pull off and stay at a hotel.'"

The wind played a major factor, especially if you're driving a big rig.

"It's hard to keep it on the road," Jim Bryant, a semi driver, said. "People being stupid, wind's blowing you around, it's just hard."

That's why Bryant reminds other drivers on the road to give him space so everyone remains safe.

