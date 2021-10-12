A storm system will be moving into the region tonight and into Wednesday, bringing showers and storms to North Iowa and southern Minnesota. It will also kick up the winds out of the southeast at 15-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times. It's possible that there may be a few gusts to near 50 mph. While we will have showers, a few thunderstorms, and some windy conditions, this same storm system is responsible for snow in the Black Hills of South Dakota and producing tornadoes in Kansas and Oklahoma.
Winds may gust over 40 mph at times on Wednesday.
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 9:41 PM
Related Content
- Windy Wednesday: Winds could gust over 40 mph!
- StormTeam 3: Thursday's winds will be whipping with gusts near 45 mph
- StormTeam 3: Peak wind gusts from Sunday
- StormTeam3: Peak Wind Gusts From Monday
- StormTeam 3: Peak Wind Gusts From Thursday
- StormTeam 3: Peak Wind Gusts Across the Area on Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Strong Wind Gusts Recorded on Monday
- StormTeam 3: Peak Wind Gusts From Across the Area Friday
- SAW: Makadyn Gust from St. Charles
- Wind during Floyd Co. tornado reached speeds between 100-110 mph
Scroll for more content...