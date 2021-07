ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officers are trying to determine who threw a piece of concrete through the window at Nature's Best Cleaners before going through cash registers.

Police said it happened Saturday at 12:20 a.m. when alarms sounded prior to business officers arriving.

Nobody was located inside but cash registers, which contained a small amount of cash, were found open.

Video surveillance showed a Black male as the one responsible. No arrests have been made.