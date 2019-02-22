Windows shot out at Austin business

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police say a suspect is in custody after some windows were shot out at Donkers Hometown Appliance.
Austin Police Chief David McKichan says there is no ongoing threat to public safety and more information on the Friday morning incident should be released on Monday.
