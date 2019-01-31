Window-puncher sentenced in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Punching out a window results in probation for a LeRoy man.

Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 36, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree property damage for an incident in May 2018. Authorities say Phillips got angry when he had to leave Travel Lanes Bar because it was closing and wound up punching the window of Ed’s Floral Shop.

He was sentenced Thursday to one year of supervised probation and must pay $500 in restitution.