Wind turbine maker settles with Iowa over safety violations

The settlement requires TPI to restrict employee contact with hazardous chemicals, eliminate fall dangers and alter how the factory stores combustible liquids.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 11:50 AM

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A Newton company that builds wind turbine blades has settled with state regulators following an investigation into workplace safety violations.

The Des Moines Register reports that TPI Composites didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement with Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration signed last month.

The settlement requires TPI to restrict employee contact with hazardous chemicals, eliminate fall dangers and alter how the factory stores combustible liquids. The company has adopted new polyethylene suits to protect workers against the chemicals.

Iowa regulators gave TPI until Aug. 31 to fix all of the residual safety hazards.

Iowa OSHA levied nearly $155,000 in fines against TPI last year due violations including fire dangers, airborne contaminants, improper record keeping, fall hazards and a shortage of adequate protective gear for employees.

