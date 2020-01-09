Clear

Wind farm plans suspended in Dodge and Steele counties

Developer says it has not economical way to connect to the power grid.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:15 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 8:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Plans for a 68 turbine wind farm in Dodge and Steele counties are on hold.

Dodge County Wind has withdrawn its proposal for a 170-megawatt wind farm due to “greater than expected interconnection costs” for a 21 to 26 mile long transmission line through Dodge and Olmsted counties to connect the wind farm to the electric grid.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce says its review of the project is suspended until developers can figure out how the project will deliver power to the grid.

Dodge County Wind filed an application for a site permit for the project back in July 2018.

