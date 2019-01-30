Wind chills reach 50 to 60 below zero in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous, Life Threatening Cold Continues Today Into Thursday Morning... .Dangerously cold wind chills of 40 to 60 below were occurring across the area as of 3 am this morning. Wind chills in the 35 to 60 below range will continue across the area through mid to late morning Thursday. Also, the strong northwest winds are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow in the open areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, impacting travel with drifting over roadways and reduced visibilities. With very light or calm winds expected across portions of the area Thursday morning, the expiration of the wind chill warning for counties west and south of interstate 94 was moved from noon to 10 AM Thursday. If you must travel tonight, allow for plenty of travel time, bring extra warm clothing, let someone know of your travel plans, and ensure you have a cell phone and battery backup in the event you become stranded. Take this cold seriously as it could be life-threatening! Avoid or reschedule outdoor activities if possible. Frequently check on the elderly that may venture out. ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills of 40 to 60 below zero expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow in open country areas.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, parts of southwest and western Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow leading to difficult travel in open areas.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Be alert for reduced visibility and slippery travel in open areas due to blowing and drifting snow.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; W

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HISTORIC COLD CONTINUES... .Wind chills will remain in the 45 to 65 below zero range this morning but will modestly improve to around 35 below this afternoon. While winds will become light tonight, occasional breezes will combine with air temperatures around 30 below to produce wind chill values of 40 to 45 below again. This is a life-threatening situation for those spending any prolonged period outdoors without proper clothing. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through Thursday morning area wide. Record low temperatures are possible in the Twin Cities both this morning and Thursday morning. The record for today is 30 below zero and the record for Thursday is 27 below zero. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Poweshiek; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerous and Life-Threatening Wind Chills Through Tonight... .At 3 am this morning, wind chill values were ranging from -40 to -60 degrees across most of the area, with the coldest temperatures in northern to northeastern Iowa. The worst of this prolonged period of life-threatening cold temperatures will continue through this morning. Throughout this evening, into the overnight hours, wind chill values will steady in the -20 to -40 degree range. ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills ongoing. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 below zero this morning and today. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected tonight.

* WHERE...Central to northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning, until 10 AM CST Thursday. Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous, Life Threatening Cold Continues Today Into Thursday Morning... .Dangerously cold wind chills of 40 to 60 below were occurring across the area as of 3 am this morning. Wind chills in the 35 to 60 below range will continue across the area through mid to late morning Thursday. Also, the strong northwest winds are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow in the open areas of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, impacting travel with drifting over roadways and reduced visibilities. With very light or calm winds expected across portions of the area Thursday morning, the expiration of the wind chill warning for counties west and south of interstate 94 was moved from noon to 10 AM Thursday. If you must travel tonight, allow for plenty of travel time, bring extra warm clothing, let someone know of your travel plans, and ensure you have a cell phone and battery backup in the event you become stranded. Take this cold seriously as it could be life-threatening! Avoid or reschedule outdoor activities if possible. Frequently check on the elderly that may venture out. ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills of 40 to 60 below zero expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow in open country areas.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, parts of southwest and western Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Blowing and drifting snow leading to difficult travel in open areas.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Be alert for reduced visibility and slippery travel in open areas due to blowing and drifting snow.