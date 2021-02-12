Clear
Wind chills could reach 30-40 below zero this weekend

This weekend will feature bitterly cold conditions as highs will remain below zero, and lows will be close to -20 by Sunday night.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 9:36 AM

A few more flurries will be possible on Friday, and more light snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.

Accumulations will be light as well. This weekend will feature bitterly cold conditions as highs will remain below zero, and lows will be close to -20 by Sunday night.

Wind chills will likely be in the -30 to -50 range as well. Keep in mind that frostbite can occur in under 15 minutes with these conditions. On a positive note, we're looking at warmer temperatures by the end of next week and into the weekend, with highs closer to freezing.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Continue... .Temperatures -5 to -15 degrees this morning with winds from the northwest will result in bitter cold wind chills. Wind chills dropping to 25 to 35 below zero will last into this morning. Some areas in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will continue to experience low wind chills this afternoon and tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Marshall; Poweshiek; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Very Cold Wind Chills Continue Across Iowa... .An arctic airmass will continue to linger across central Iowa this morning and through the weekend. The combination of the very cold temperatures and north winds will produce dangerous wind chills during this period. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chill values 20 below zero and as low as around 35 below zero over far northern Iowa.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Continue... .Temperatures -5 to -15 degrees this morning with winds from the northwest will result in bitter cold wind chills. Wind chills dropping to 25 to 35 below zero will last into this morning. Some areas in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will continue to experience low wind chills this afternoon and tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -30°
Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -32°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -31°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -33°
