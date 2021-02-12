Wind chills could reach 30-40 below zero this weekend

A few more flurries will be possible on Friday, and more light snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.

Accumulations will be light as well. This weekend will feature bitterly cold conditions as highs will remain below zero, and lows will be close to -20 by Sunday night.

Wind chills will likely be in the -30 to -50 range as well. Keep in mind that frostbite can occur in under 15 minutes with these conditions. On a positive note, we're looking at warmer temperatures by the end of next week and into the weekend, with highs closer to freezing.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Continue... .Temperatures -5 to -15 degrees this morning with winds from the northwest will result in bitter cold wind chills. Wind chills dropping to 25 to 35 below zero will last into this morning. Some areas in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will continue to experience low wind chills this afternoon and tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

