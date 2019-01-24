Clear
Upper Midwest going into the deep freeze

Frostbite possible in minutes in these conditions.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Upper Midwest is about to plunge into a deep freeze.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill factor could dip to 40 to 50 degrees below zero (40 to 45 below zero, Celsius) in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota and to 30 to 35 below (34 to 37 below, Celsius) in the Dakotas starting Thursday night.

Such wind chills, which describe the combined the effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin, could cause frostbite within minutes.

The deep freeze caused organizers of the Winter Carnival in Minnesota to cancel several events, including Thursday night's parade through downtown St. Paul.

A wind chill warning has been issued for much of eastern Iowa, including Davenport, Iowa City, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.

The service says dangerously cold weather is expected Thursday night into midday Friday, with wind chills dropping to as low as 35-below (-37.22 Celsius) in some areas. Wind gusts of 40 mph are also expected.

Under those conditions, frostbite can occur within minutes.

While the eastern part of the state is expecting the coldest wind chills, the rest of the state will also experience a deep freeze overnight, with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills dipping to 20- (-28.89 Celsius) or even 30-below (-34.44 Celsius).

We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
