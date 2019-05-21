Clear
Wind advisory for many north Iowa, southern Minnesota throughout much of Tuesday

Sustained east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:47 AM

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Tama; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Strong East Winds Expected this Afternoon and Early Evening... .East winds already in place across Iowa are expected to gradually strengthen later today, becoming strong into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms may also further enhance the strong wind potential from time to time. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* TIMING...Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Sustained winds from the east at 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts of 40 mph or more. Wind gusts may be even higher in and near thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around loose objects and lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south roads.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING...This afternoon through this evening.

* WINDS...Sustained east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around loose objects and lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north to south roads.

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Strong East Winds Expected this Afternoon and Early Evening... .East winds already in place across Iowa are expected to gradually strengthen later today, becoming strong into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms may also further enhance the strong wind potential from time to time. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Sustained winds from the east at 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts of 40 mph or more. Wind gusts may be even higher in and near thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around loose objects and lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south roads.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking a wet and windy Tuesday followed by a warm-up.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

