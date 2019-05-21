Wind advisory for many north Iowa, southern Minnesota throughout much of Tuesday

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Tama; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Strong East Winds Expected this Afternoon and Early Evening... .East winds already in place across Iowa are expected to gradually strengthen later today, becoming strong into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms may also further enhance the strong wind potential from time to time. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* TIMING...Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Sustained winds from the east at 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts of 40 mph or more. Wind gusts may be even higher in and near thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around loose objects and lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south roads.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING...This afternoon through this evening.

* WINDS...Sustained east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around loose objects and lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north to south roads.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Strong East Winds Expected this Afternoon and Early Evening... .East winds already in place across Iowa are expected to gradually strengthen later today, becoming strong into the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms may also further enhance the strong wind potential from time to time. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Sustained winds from the east at 25 to 35 mph with a few gusts of 40 mph or more. Wind gusts may be even higher in and near thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around loose objects and lead to difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south roads.

