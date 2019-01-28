Wind Chill Warnings issued for Tuesday-Thursday; Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow Ending but Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Still Possible Today... ...Prolonged, Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen. This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late Monday through early Thursday. Additional warnings, and advisories will likely be issued later this morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Light snow is expected to diminish or end altogether early this morning, however blowing snow is expected this morning as northwest winds increase. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph this morning. Dangerously cold wind chills possible starting late Monday. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/2 mile at times, especially in rural areas that saw appreciable snow late Sunday. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes and also be life threatening.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow Ending but Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Still Possible Today... ...Prolonged, Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen. This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late Monday through early Thursday. Additional warnings, and advisories will likely be issued later this morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Light snow is expected to diminish or end altogether early this morning, however blowing snow is expected this morning as northwest winds increase. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph this morning. Dangerously cold wind chills possible starting late Monday. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero possible.

* WHERE...North-central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/2 mile at times, especially in rural areas that saw appreciable snow late Sunday. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes and also be life threatening.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow and Slippery Travel Continues This Morning... ...Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Tonight into Thursday... .Light to moderate snow will continue through this morning with additional 1 to 3 inches across parts of central Wisconsin and up to 2 inches possible elsewhere. Drifting to patchy snow is expected in open areas. Expect snow covered and slippery travel this morning. Total snowfall amounts will be 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts across central Wisconsin and lowest west of the Mississippi River. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills are also expected across the entire area Tonight into Thursday. Wind chill values will be in the minus 30 to minus 60 below range, with Wednesday morning being the coldest. Take this cold seriously. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Drifting and some patchy blowing snow in open areas. Wind chills will range in the 30 to 60 below zero range.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow and Slippery Travel Continues This Morning... ...Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Tonight into Thursday... .Light to moderate snow will continue through this morning with additional 1 to 3 inches across parts of central Wisconsin and up to 2 inches possible elsewhere. Drifting to patchy snow is expected in open areas. Expect snow covered and slippery travel this morning. Total snowfall amounts will be 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts across central Wisconsin and lowest west of the Mississippi River. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills are also expected across the entire area Tonight into Thursday. Wind chill values will be in the minus 30 to minus 60 below range, with Wednesday morning being the coldest. Take this cold seriously. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Drifting and some patchy blowing snow in open areas. Wind chills will range in the 30 to 60 below zero range.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY MONDAY... ...DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .Snow and blowing snow will continue through Monday morning. The greatest snow accumulations will stretch from west central Minnesota through southwest Wisconsin with lesser amounts to the north. This system is expected to cause significant travel impacts, especially through the Monday morning commute. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Western Minnesota is in a Winter Weather Advisory. Additional snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected in the Winter Storm Warning. Additional snowfall is not expected in the advisory area, but blowing snow is possible. Wind chills are expected to fall to 25 below zero and lower Monday night and Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills as low as 60 below zero are expected Tuesday morning through Thursday morning in western and central Minnesota. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero are expected Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning in east central MN and west central Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero to 40 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 AM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.