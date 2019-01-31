Wind Chill Warning still in effect, but warmer temps on the way

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous, life threatening wind chills continue this morning... .Temperatures across the area at 3 AM ranged from around 25 below to near 40 below. Due to lighter winds early this morning, wind chills across the area were quite variable, ranging from 25 to 50 below. The winds are going to remain lighter through the morning. This will lead to wind chills being quite variable across the area. Due to the bitter cold temperatures, any little bit of wind is going to quickly send wind chills into the DANGEROUS 35 to 55 below range. With temperatures warming through the mid and late morning hours, wind chills are expected to recover into the -20 to -30 range by the noon hour. Take this cold seriously as it could be life-threatening! Avoid or reschedule outdoor activities if possible. Frequently check on the elderly that may venture out. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Wind chills of 35 to 55 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, parts of southwest and western Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; W

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...BRUTAL COLD BEGINS TO EASE TODAY... .Wind chill values will occasionally range between 35 below and 40 below this morning. Warming temperatures will bring wind chill values above 25 below by afternoon. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through this morning area wide. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Poweshiek; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerous Wind Chills Continue into Thursday Morning... .Very cold temperatures persist early this morning. Winds are much lighter than last night, but the conditions remain dangerous and as minimum wind chill values range from around 20 below zero over southwest Iowa to near 40 below zero over parts of north central and northeast Iowa. Temperatures and wind chills will finally rise above dangerous levels before noon today. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero early this morning.

* WHERE...Northern to east central Iowa.

* WHEN...This morning, with conditions slowly improving through midday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

