The cold continues: Wind Chill Warning, Advisory until Friday morning

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Remains... .Wind chill values remain in the 20 to 30 below zero range west of the Mississippi River and will do so through Friday morning. Therefore, the Wind Chill Advisory has been extended for these areas. Avoid being outside for long periods of time. If you are outside, be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Mahaska

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerously Cold Temperatures Continue Through Friday Morning... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North-central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerously Cold Temperatures Continue Through Friday Morning... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected as low as 35 below zero expected. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitter Cold Remains... .Wind chill values remain in the 20 to 30 below zero range west of the Mississippi River and will do so through Friday morning. Therefore, the Wind Chill Advisory has been extended for these areas. Avoid being outside for long periods of time. If you are outside, be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.