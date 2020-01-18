Wind Chill Advisory for entire area issued following Saturday blizzard

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa with Cold Wind Chills Tonight... Whiteout conditions continue to be reported at times across open and unsheltered areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota as northwest winds gust to near 40 mph. Elsewhere, areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue through late afternoon, with hazardous travel continuing in many areas. By this evening and tonight, wind chill readings will dip to 20 to 30 below zero, with gradual improvement expected through Sunday morning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* WHAT...Widespread blowing and drifting snow through late afternoon, with whiteout conditions at times, especially outside of cities and towns. Northwest winds gusting to 40 mph into late afternoon. Wind chill readings tonight into Sunday morning of 25 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Blizzard Warning until 6 PM. Wind Chill Advisory from 6 PM through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous travel conditions with significantly lowered visibility, particularly for open and unsheltered areas outside of towns. Wind chills of 25 to 30 below zero tonight could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling or blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel if at all possible. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions To Wind Down Through Late Afternoon Across Northern Iowa... .Strong and gusty northwest winds continue to gust to 40 to 45 mph with blizzard conditions still occurring across portions of northern Iowa in rural areas. Winds will begin to diminish some through the late afternoon and early evening hours allowing visibilities to improve across northern Iowa. However roads remain nearly completely covered in snow and ice, so travel will continue to be difficult at times even when conditions improve into the evening. Across central Iowa, some areas of blowing snow still possible in rural areas, with seasonal driving conditions expected across the far south. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills then to follow tonight into early Sunday morning. Limit time spent outdoors in the bitter cold, and provide shelter for outdoor pets. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions continue currently and are expected to diminish through the late afternoon into early evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Visibility will be significantly reduced to near zero at times in rural areas. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...BLIZZARD WARNING CONTINUES FOR WEST CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST, AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT... .Surface observations, area web cams, and reports from the Minnesota Department of Transportation indicated whiteout conditions in open country in west central, southwest and south central Minnesota this afternoon. Sustained wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph, with occasional gusts of 50 mph will continue across west central, southwest and south central Minnesota through 6 pm, with improvement during the evening. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will likely continue into the evening. Elsewhere across central and southern Minnesota, including west central Wisconsin, areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue through the afternoon, with occasional wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph. A wind chill advisory has been issued for most of southern Minnesota, and parts of west central Wisconsin. The advisory goes into effect for areas west of a line from Little Falls to Hutchinson, and Albert Lea at 6 pm, and continues through noon Sunday. The wind chill advisory expands farther to the east, and will include most of the Twin Cities metro area between midnight and 9 am Sunday. Pepin and Eau Claire counties of west central Wisconsin will also have a wind chill advisory in effect from midnight to 9 am Sunday. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Grundy

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions To Wind Down Through Late Afternoon Across Northern Iowa... .Strong and gusty northwest winds continue to gust to 40 to 45 mph with blizzard conditions still occurring across portions of northern Iowa in rural areas. Winds will begin to diminish some through the late afternoon and early evening hours allowing visibilities to improve across northern Iowa. However roads remain nearly completely covered in snow and ice, so travel will continue to be difficult at times even when conditions improve into the evening. Across central Iowa, some areas of blowing snow still possible in rural areas, with seasonal driving conditions expected across the far south. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills then to follow tonight into early Sunday morning. Limit time spent outdoors in the bitter cold, and provide shelter for outdoor pets. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, areas of blowing snow will continue to reduce visibilities in rural areas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.