Wind Chill Advisory in effect as feels-like temps expected to reach 35 below

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Mahaska; Marshall; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing Snow Today and Dangerous Wind Chills Later Today into Thursday... .An Arctic cold front will drop through Iowa today and bring strong northwest winds to the state. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. Areas of blowing snow are expected to significantly reducing visibility at times, especially in rural areas in addition to impacting road conditions with drifting. Temperatures will fall through the day and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by late this afternoon and falling further overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Mahaska; Marshall; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing Snow Today and Dangerous Wind Chills Later Today into Thursday... .An Arctic cold front will drop through Iowa today and bring strong northwest winds to the state. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. Areas of blowing snow are expected to significantly reducing visibility at times, especially in rural areas in addition to impacting road conditions with drifting. Temperatures will fall through the day and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by late this afternoon and falling further overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing Snow Today and Dangerous Wind Chills Later Today into Thursday... .An Arctic cold front will drop through Iowa today and bring strong northwest winds to the state. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. Areas of blowing snow are expected to significantly reducing visibility at times, especially in rural areas in addition to impacting road conditions with drifting. Temperatures will fall through the day and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by late this afternoon and falling further overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions with drifting snow. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing Snow Today and Dangerous Wind Chills Later Today into Thursday... .An Arctic cold front will drop through Iowa today and bring strong northwest winds to the state. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph are expected. Areas of blowing snow are expected to significantly reducing visibility at times, especially in rural areas in addition to impacting road conditions with drifting. Temperatures will fall through the day and combined with the winds will create very low wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero over much of Iowa by late this afternoon and falling further overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions with drifting snow. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing and Drifting Snow and Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Today...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tonight and Friday Morning... .Strong northwest winds will spread across the area today, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times. This is expected to produce considerable blowing and drifting snow in the open country areas of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin, like what is being observed in parts of western Minnesota early this morning. The northwest winds will bring in much colder air as well. By late this afternoon, wind chill values are going to drop to 20 to 30 below zero west of the Mississippi River. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes to exposed skin in these cold conditions. The bitter cold air and wind chills will continue across the entire area tonight and Friday morning. The coldest wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero are expected across the entire area between 3 am and 9 am Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected late tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some snow covered roads due to drifting. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Drifting snow may make travel hazardous or close roads. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing and Drifting Snow and Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Today...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tonight and Friday Morning... .Strong northwest winds will spread across the area today, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times. This is expected to produce considerable blowing and drifting snow in the open country areas of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin, like what is being observed in parts of western Minnesota early this morning. The northwest winds will bring in much colder air as well. By late this afternoon, wind chill values are going to drop to 20 to 30 below zero west of the Mississippi River. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes to exposed skin in these cold conditions. The bitter cold air and wind chills will continue across the entire area tonight and Friday morning. The coldest wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero are expected across the entire area between 3 am and 9 am Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected late tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some snow covered roads due to drifting. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Drifting snow may make travel hazardous or close roads. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing and Drifting Snow and Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Today...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tonight and Friday Morning... .Strong northwest winds will spread across the area today, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times. This is expected to produce considerable blowing and drifting snow in the open country areas of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin, like what is being observed in parts of western Minnesota early this morning. The northwest winds will bring in much colder air as well. By late this afternoon, wind chill values are going to drop to 20 to 30 below zero west of the Mississippi River. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes to exposed skin in these cold conditions. The bitter cold air and wind chills will continue across the entire area tonight and Friday morning. The coldest wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero are expected across the entire area between 3 am and 9 am Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected late tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some snow covered roads due to drifting. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Drifting snow may make travel hazardous or close roads. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Areas of Blowing and Drifting Snow and Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Today...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Tonight and Friday Morning... .Strong northwest winds will spread across the area today, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times. This is expected to produce considerable blowing and drifting snow in the open country areas of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin, like what is being observed in parts of western Minnesota early this morning. The northwest winds will bring in much colder air as well. By late this afternoon, wind chill values are going to drop to 20 to 30 below zero west of the Mississippi River. Frostbite can occur in 10 to 30 minutes to exposed skin in these cold conditions. The bitter cold air and wind chills will continue across the entire area tonight and Friday morning. The coldest wind chill values of 20 to 35 below zero are expected across the entire area between 3 am and 9 am Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and very cold wind chills. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph today. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected late tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some snow covered roads due to drifting. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Drifting snow may make travel hazardous or close roads. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a warm hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...GROUND BLIZZARD CONTINUES ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DRIFTING SNOW IN SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA... .A Blizzard Warning continues for western Minnesota through this morning. Dangerous travel conditions with low visibility have been reported in these areas. Northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph have been observed and will continue this morning. This has produced widespread blowing snow with occasional whiteout conditions. Further south and east into central and southern Minnesota, winds are trending a bit lighter with less fresh snow to potentially blow around. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas today. Drifting snow may lead to limited visibility and hazardous travel conditions. In addition to blowing snow, the gusty winds and plummeting temperatures will result in wind chill values of 25 below to 30 below through the day on Thursday and continuing through Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting today and lasting through Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow with very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...GROUND BLIZZARD CONTINUES ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DRIFTING SNOW IN SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA... .A Blizzard Warning continues for western Minnesota through this morning. Dangerous travel conditions with low visibility have been reported in these areas. Northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph have been observed and will continue this morning. This has produced widespread blowing snow with occasional whiteout conditions. Further south and east into central and southern Minnesota, winds are trending a bit lighter with less fresh snow to potentially blow around. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas today. Drifting snow may lead to limited visibility and hazardous travel conditions. In addition to blowing snow, the gusty winds and plummeting temperatures will result in wind chill values of 25 below to 30 below through the day on Thursday and continuing through Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting today and lasting through Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow with very cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 9 AM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.