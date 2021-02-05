Wind Chill Advisory blankets the viewing area over the weekend

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected from Midnight Tonight through Sunday Morning... .Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below from Saturday night into Sunday morning for southeast Minnesota and much of northeast Iowa and western Wisconsin. If you have to go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers of warm clothing. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES BEGINS TONIGHT... .Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week. Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Sunday morning for most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little Falls. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling please have a charged cell phone and warm clothes with you.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Light To Moderate Snowfall In Southern Iowa Saturday... ...Dangerous Cold Across Northern Iowa Through The Weekend And Beyond... .A series of quick moving systems will cross the region this weekend, bringing a few rounds of light to moderate snowfall mainly to southern Iowa, and pushing temperatures and wind chills down to dangerous levels through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill advisories will likely be expanded later to cover most or all of Iowa for much of the next week. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30 below zero by Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even during the daytime this weekend wind chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next week.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.