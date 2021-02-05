Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wind Chill Advisory blankets the viewing area over the weekend

Wind chills of 20 to 30 below into Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 8:13 PM

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected from Midnight Tonight through Sunday Morning... .Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below from Saturday night into Sunday morning for southeast Minnesota and much of northeast Iowa and western Wisconsin. If you have to go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers of warm clothing. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected from Midnight Tonight through Sunday Morning... .Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below from Saturday night into Sunday morning for southeast Minnesota and much of northeast Iowa and western Wisconsin. If you have to go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers of warm clothing. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES BEGINS TONIGHT... .Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week. Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Sunday morning for most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little Falls. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If traveling please have a charged cell phone and warm clothes with you.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Light To Moderate Snowfall In Southern Iowa Saturday... ...Dangerous Cold Across Northern Iowa Through The Weekend And Beyond... .A series of quick moving systems will cross the region this weekend, bringing a few rounds of light to moderate snowfall mainly to southern Iowa, and pushing temperatures and wind chills down to dangerous levels through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill advisories will likely be expanded later to cover most or all of Iowa for much of the next week. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30 below zero by Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even during the daytime this weekend wind chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next week.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 465176

Reported Deaths: 6319
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin965701541
Ramsey41485773
Dakota34435369
Anoka32006375
Washington21083243
Stearns18321195
St. Louis14282256
Scott12552103
Wright12039109
Olmsted1122379
Sherburne843770
Carver721239
Clay669084
Rice645282
Kandiyohi566473
Blue Earth559234
Crow Wing498179
Chisago470841
Otter Tail468569
Benton432088
Winona404148
Mower386829
Douglas382966
Nobles377847
Goodhue370064
Polk334562
McLeod331848
Beltrami323148
Morrison316945
Lyon308841
Isanti294544
Becker293340
Itasca292945
Carlton291643
Steele288510
Pine274016
Freeborn265324
Todd235730
Nicollet235540
Brown225635
Le Sueur221117
Mille Lacs219645
Cass212724
Meeker203033
Waseca197616
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau166817
Hubbard155539
Houston148714
Dodge14474
Redwood143627
Renville141140
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13168
Cottonwood130919
Wadena122619
Aitkin114233
Rock113912
Faribault113816
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Kanabec103218
Pennington102316
Pipestone98824
Yellow Medicine95917
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86418
Pope7595
Stevens7138
Marshall70915
Clearwater69314
Lake68016
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4558
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned41268
Kittson38721
Red Lake3234
Traverse2914
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 321475

Reported Deaths: 4975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48748509
Linn18790299
Scott16444186
Black Hawk14499264
Woodbury13345201
Johnson1261465
Dubuque11935181
Dallas951284
Pottawattamie9439130
Story912541
Cerro Gordo485676
Warren483962
Webster479381
Clinton476876
Sioux465664
Marshall445168
Des Moines407453
Muscatine403784
Buena Vista402135
Wapello3639101
Plymouth358474
Jasper343863
Lee340443
Marion323460
Jones280253
Henry272733
Carroll260345
Bremer256352
Crawford241132
Boone230725
Washington230140
Benton221251
Mahaska206640
Jackson201837
Tama195663
Dickinson192737
Kossuth189251
Delaware180937
Clay177224
Fayette171226
Wright169428
Winneshiek168625
Buchanan168325
Hamilton166636
Harrison162767
Hardin161833
Cedar160520
Clayton156551
Butler155029
Page153617
Floyd144338
Poweshiek142827
Mills141820
Cherokee141234
Lyon140337
Hancock134925
Allamakee134338
Madison133113
Iowa133023
Grundy125530
Calhoun12549
Winnebago125330
Jefferson124731
Cass120046
Louisa118739
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115645
Union115629
Chickasaw115412
Sac114717
Emmet111937
Shelby111030
Humboldt109821
Unassigned10830
Franklin107019
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95116
Montgomery93232
Howard92620
Keokuk88028
Clarke87615
Monroe84726
Pocahontas79717
Ida79331
Monona73421
Davis72623
Adair71824
Greene7118
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5378
Decatur5266
Van Buren52416
Ringgold48015
Audubon4419
Wayne42721
Adams3113
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -11°
Frigid conditions this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two North Iowa school districts begin in-person learning

Image

RPD issues drug warning

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Stocking up for Sunday

Image

Give Kids a Smile Day

Image

Sweet House Bakery Expansion

Image

Mass Vaccination in Olmsted County

Image

Wear Red Day For Women's Heart Health

Image

Final Touches On Improv Ice

Image

Preventing A Pipe From Bursting

Community Events