Wind Advisory throughout the area Sunday

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 7:00 AM

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and small tree limbs could be blown down. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Winneshiek, Mitchell, Howard and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Winneshiek, Mitchell, Howard and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 216028

Reported Deaths: 2930
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin492621039
Ramsey20698429
Anoka15539188
Dakota15081158
Washington1011994
Stearns972471
Scott559649
St. Louis540283
Wright486327
Olmsted464330
Sherburne381030
Clay369350
Blue Earth289010
Carver28899
Nobles275525
Kandiyohi26099
Rice260023
Crow Wing233225
Chisago22084
Benton198728
Winona198622
Otter Tail179511
Mower175221
Polk163817
Douglas157516
Lyon15037
Beltrami147113
Todd138912
Morrison134816
Itasca129119
Becker12534
Isanti120910
McLeod11816
Steele11385
Carlton11088
Goodhue110620
Nicollet108821
Waseca104810
Mille Lacs101826
Freeborn9955
Le Sueur9597
Pine8914
Cass8888
Martin77519
Hubbard75414
Brown7525
Meeker7035
Roseau6811
Watonwan6534
Chippewa6366
Wabasha6061
Dodge5410
Pipestone53317
Redwood52015
Wadena5046
Cottonwood4940
Renville49014
Rock4899
Aitkin45812
Houston4562
Yellow Medicine4498
Sibley4403
Murray4243
Fillmore4230
Kanabec40011
Pennington3753
Swift3693
Faribault3540
Pope3440
Stevens3381
Unassigned32356
Jackson3141
Marshall3086
Clearwater2963
Koochiching2565
Lincoln2561
Norman2455
Wilkin2444
Big Stone2331
Lac qui Parle2283
Lake2201
Mahnomen1793
Grant1675
Red Lake1363
Kittson1271
Traverse950
Lake of the Woods701
Cook400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 182470

Reported Deaths: 1961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk27413304
Linn11495148
Woodbury9117106
Black Hawk8968115
Scott845358
Johnson812435
Dubuque774478
Story548918
Dallas521153
Pottawattamie465155
Sioux319322
Marshall293938
Webster287325
Buena Vista270913
Cerro Gordo259232
Clinton258135
Plymouth234834
Des Moines232113
Muscatine226161
Warren21209
Wapello210069
Jones18178
Jasper177436
Carroll168414
Lee160614
Marion159716
Crawford159415
Henry15127
Bremer145512
Benton134310
Tama132539
Jackson12015
Delaware117918
Dickinson11009
Washington107212
Boone106410
Mahaska104426
Wright10163
Page9552
Hardin8859
Harrison88224
Buchanan8816
Clay8804
Calhoun8646
Cedar83713
Clayton8294
Poweshiek80511
Fayette7838
Lyon7718
Kossuth7652
Mills7594
Butler7553
Hamilton7556
Winnebago75221
Floyd73512
Iowa73311
Winneshiek7339
Louisa70716
Hancock6596
Sac6536
Cass64714
Grundy6337
Shelby6243
Cherokee6194
Chickasaw6181
Emmet61622
Guthrie61215
Allamakee6069
Appanoose6053
Franklin57919
Humboldt5673
Mitchell5673
Madison5494
Union5466
Unassigned5140
Palo Alto5053
Jefferson4861
Pocahontas4412
Osceola4360
Clarke4254
Keokuk4242
Howard3989
Greene3870
Ida3836
Taylor3742
Monroe36712
Montgomery3439
Adair3425
Monona3312
Davis3154
Van Buren2863
Fremont2812
Lucas2796
Decatur2610
Wayne2596
Worth2590
Audubon2521
Ringgold1372
Adams1341
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Windy with Rain and Snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

