Wind Advisory throughout the area Sunday

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and small tree limbs could be blown down. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Winneshiek, Mitchell, Howard and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Winneshiek, Mitchell, Howard and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.