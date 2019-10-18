Clear
Wind Advisory

Wind Advisory in effect for much of the day Friday

Gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 8:00 AM

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of western and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Elevated fire danger conditions will also exists given the strong winds and relative humidity values of 35 to 45 percent by this afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* TIMING...Late this morning through this afternoon.

* WINDS...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will make travel hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on east west highways. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Tree limbs may be blown down which could result in isolated power outages or damage to vehicles.

A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could become difficult as well, especially for higher profile vehicles and especially on east west highways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel could become difficult as well, especially for higher profile vehicles and especially on east west highways.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
