Wind Advisory in effect Monday for much of viewing area

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Redwood; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could cause difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make for difficult travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make for difficult travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and make for difficult travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

