Wind Advisory in place throughout viewing area

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blustery Winds Today... .Strong and gusty northwest winds will push from west to east across Iowa this morning, persisting through the day and into tonight with the highest gusts anticipated during the afternoon hours. Winds should then slowly diminish by early Wednesday morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Winds will increase from west to east later this morning and persist well into the evening hours. The highest wind gusts are expected late this morning through the afternoon.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph at times.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving for high profile and lighter vehicles at times. Tree branches and power lines may be blown down. Loose objects such as trash cans and lawn furniture are likely to be displaced.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blustery Winds Today... .Strong and gusty northwest winds will push from west to east across Iowa this morning, persisting through the day and into tonight with the highest gusts anticipated during the afternoon hours. Winds should then slowly diminish by early Wednesday morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Winds will increase rapidly by sunrise today and persist well into the evening hours. The highest wind gusts are expected late this morning through the afternoon.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph at times.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving for high profile and lighter vehicles at times. Tree branches and power lines may be blown down. Loose objects such as trashcans and lawn furniture are likely to be displaced.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Northwest winds will strengthen this morning and reach peak strength early in the afternoon.

* WINDS...Sustained northwest winds in excess of 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS...These strong winds can be a hazard to high profile or lightweight vehicles. Also the strong winds can blow around loose objects...such as lawn furniture and garbage cans.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Strong Winds and Snow Showers To Impact Travel Today... .Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph will blow across the area today. In addition, scattered snow showers could result in slippery travel at times. Drive with extra caution and be ready for sudden wind gusts and the potential for slippery roads. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Today into this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Strong Winds and Snow Showers To Impact Travel Today... .Strong northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph will blow across the area today. In addition, scattered snow showers could result in slippery travel at times. Drive with extra caution and be ready for sudden wind gusts and the potential for slippery roads. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* TIMING...Today into this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles.

