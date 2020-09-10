Win a playhouse from Family Service Rochester's fundraiser, Once Upon a Time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You could win a playhouse to keep your kids busy after school, while also supporting a good cause. The annual fundraiser, Once Upon a Playhouse is now underway.

It's through Family Service Rochester and the proceeds go back to support its work. The playhouses were supposed to be raffled off at Rochesterfest. As we all know that didn't happen because of COVID-19, so they've gone mobile and have been shown off at various events throughout the community. You can purchase a raffle ticket for any of the four playhouses, which by the way, were all built by the Rochester Area Builders! You have the choice of a micro Plummer mansion, your very own grocery store, a pergola or customizing a playhouse.

The Director of Community Engagement, Brenda Chilman, said they felt support for their mental health services was more important than ever before. "This year, there has just been obviously an increase need for mental health services," explained Chilman. "There is also some increased need around the financial component of it. So fundraisers like Once Upon a Playhouse give us the greatest flexibility in that we can put the money where it's most needed, where it can make the most impact and this year that happens to be around our mental health services."

Chilman said this can be a good way to get your kids away from technology after distance learning, while also giving back to a good cause. "We have to just kind of come back to the fact of whether you need a playhouse or not, we're asking people to support Family Service Rochester and this really important work that we're doing," explained Chilman. "It's a win win. It's the kind of fun that you want your kids to have. They're playing outside, they're not behind technology, they're using their imagination and they're having a lot of fun."

The winners will be drawn on October 1st and if you'd like to check out the playhouses before then, they'll be at the Just Between Friends sale in Graham Arena Thursday through Saturday.