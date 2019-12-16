Willow Creek Middle School hosts Lego tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester was packed with kids and legos Sunday.

This was for the 10th annual Rochester First Lego League tournament.

About 14 teams put their skills to the test-putting these robots through three rounds of obstacles Sunday.

The event challenged the students to think outside the box and use critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Fifth-grader Ethan Richards has been competing for the last three years.

Ge shares one of the things he likes most about this competition is the sportsmanship.

“The other teams are nice,” Richards said. “We help them and they help us.”

Four teams from Sunday tournament are advancing to the sectionals.