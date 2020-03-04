Willow Creek Golf Course reopening under new ownership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Willow Creek Golf Course is reopening under new ownership. The course abruptly closed in fall of 2019.

Will Lancaster and Andy Black jumped on the opportunity to purchase the course. The duo have years of experience in the area's golf industry. For more than 10 years, they've dreamed of owning their own course.

"Opportunities like this just don't come along really very often at all. The chance to have your own facility, your own golf course has always been a dream of both of ours," says Lancaster.

"What we're really looking for is to give golfers a good experience. We want them to have fun with their family and friends," adds Black.

Before the weather allows the course to open, the co-owners are busy giving the facility a facelift and hiring staff. The course is already booking events, but will not have a liqour license until mid-March, they expect.

Membership rates are slightly lower than they were under previous ownership, according to Lancaster and Black.

Click here for the new, up-to-date Willow Creek Golf Course website. The course's former website is no longer being updated and is not managed by the new owners.