Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Community split on age to purchase tobacco

Chatfield straddles two counties.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21. The City of Chatfield sits on the border of Olmsted County and Fillmore County, with parts of the town in each county. Fillmore County does not have a tobbaco 21 ordinance.

"I think it makes sense. You can't drink until you're 21. Obviously if Fillmore doesn't adopt it, some people go south to Fillmore County but overall I think it's a first step and maybe other counties will adopt it," says Fillmore County resident Tom Keefe.

Olmsted County, Albert Lea, and Austin raised the tobacco age to 21. The change sparks concern that people below age 21 will drive to neighboring counties to purchase tobacco products instead.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Threat of Thefts on the Rise

Image

Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Image

Negotiating Educators' Wages

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Jodie Daniels

Image

One year out from Census Day 2020

Image

Project Legacy seeks funding to expand mental health services

Image

Another delay in the River City Renaissance Project

Image

Chatfield divided on county tobacco ordinance

Image

Olmsted County increase age to purchase tobacco

Image

Supporting sexual assault survivors

Community Events