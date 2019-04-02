Community split on age to purchase tobacco

CHATFIELD, Minn. - On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21. The City of Chatfield sits on the border of Olmsted County and Fillmore County, with parts of the town in each county. Fillmore County does not have a tobbaco 21 ordinance.
"I think it makes sense. You can't drink until you're 21. Obviously if Fillmore doesn't adopt it, some people go south to Fillmore County but overall I think it's a first step and maybe other counties will adopt it," says Fillmore County resident Tom Keefe.
Olmsted County, Albert Lea, and Austin raised the tobacco age to 21. The change sparks concern that people below age 21 will drive to neighboring counties to purchase tobacco products instead.
