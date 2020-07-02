Will restaurants in Minnesota have to close again?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated earlier this week he will close bars and restaurants if they're not following the new safety guidelines. This comes after a nationwide spike of COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants have only been open for a few weeks, giving some places a chance to get back on their feet. But for one in Rochester, when they reopened, they opened as a brand new restaurant. Bar manager of Nellie's on 3rd, Rick McCoy, said it would be a huge set back to close again. "I think it'll impact a lot of businesses around here if we have to shut down again," explained McCoy. "We could end up doing take out again or completely shut down. We'll have to wait and see what he decides I guess."

McCoy is remaining hopeful and the restaurant is taking the safety measures seriously. Some of those specific policies they're following are employees need to wear face masks, only 50 percent capacity indoors and tables must be 6 feet apart. McCoy said Nellie's on 3rd is doing what it can in hopes of not having to close its doors again. "We had a whole training day with the staff before we opened," McCoy explained. "We went through the whole packet and they know all the steps. We keep everything sanitized, all the hot spots every half an hour."

Governor Walz has not made any final decisions on closing restaurants again. KIMT News 3 will bring you the latest information if that does happen.