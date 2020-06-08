Will public pools in the Med City reopen this summer?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Part of turning Gov. Walz’s so-called dial involves the reopening of public pools on June 10. Rochester Parks & Recreation announced earlier in the year that it would be closing all public pools and beaches. With the Gov.’s blessing, will the Parks & Recreation board reevaluate the decision?

Paul Widman, the Parks & Recreation Director says the board’s stance has not changed due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the city budget which is estimated to take a hit of up $28-million.

City Councilman, Michael Wojcik, says he would love to see for public waters to reopen but understands the Parks & Recreation Board has to do what is best financially.

“They understand the situation better than the council does so I’m going to refer to them. I know my kids would love to hit the pools or beach like everyone else is – I just don’t know what is and is not feasible at this point,” Wojcik said.

Meanwhile, privately owned and operated pools such as apartment complexes and hotels in the Med City are simply waiting on license from Olmsted County.

“I’m quite certain that the county will be getting out licenses as quickly as they can as soon as they’re able to do some of these things. We all understand that a lot of places have been impacted by COVID-19 so as we’re allowed to do things, we’re going to be responsive and get that out as quickly as possible,” he said.