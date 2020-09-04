Clear
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Dr. Anthony Fauci. AP image.

Americans are heading into Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 2:27 PM
Posted By: By PAT EATON-ROBB and THALIA BEATY Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Americans headed into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to the Lost Summer of 2020 — amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back.

“I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert. "Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?”

The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer, primarily in the South and West, was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

The landscape has improved in recent weeks, with the numbers headed in the right direction in hard-hit states like Florida, Arizona and Texas, but there are certain risk factors that could combine with Labor Day: Children are going back to school, university campuses are seeing soaring case counts, college football is starting, more businesses are open, and flu season is around the corner.

And a few states are heading into the holiday with less room in hospitals than they had over Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Alabama, for example, had about 800 people hospitalized with the virus on July 1. This week, it has just under 1,000.

More beaches will be open on Labor Day than on Memorial Day, but Fauci said that is not cause in itself for concern, as long as people keep their distance.

“I would rather see someone on a beach, being physically separated enough, than someone crowded in an indoor bar,” he said.

Americans, cooped up for months, appeared more than ready to venture out and socialize — though with some precautions.

In New York City, once of the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., Jennifer Bolstad of Brooklyn picked up the keys to a rented minivan with plans to drive with her two children to Maryland this weekend to visit family she hasn’t seen in a year.

“I monitored the quarantine list pathologically, and they are finally a place I can visit,” she said, referring to the list of states that New York has advised are safe to travel to. “I think a lot of people are going stir-crazy and are going somewhere this weekend and possibly not be as cautious as they should about not bringing their germs back with them.”

In Cicero, Indiana, 40-year-old Matt McInnis planned to continue with tradition by getting together with about 15 neighborhood friends for a barbecue. And forget wearing masks.

“With the picnic being outdoors, we feel that we can space enough, and with the fresh air that we are going to be safe with it being outdoors and in the wide open,” McInnis said. He said they won’t be asking the eight children at the picnic to socially distance either.

Dawn Love of Bolton, Connecticut, decided to host an outdoor breakfast Saturday for her running group, The Crazy Legs, at her cottage on a lake. The 20 members normally run the local roads together every weekend but haven't seen each other since March.

Love, 62, said she expects just a few people to show up, with some deciding it was still too risky and begging off.

“Everyone is bringing their own breakfast, their own beverage and a mask," she said. "We’re going to meet and have the chairs 6 feet apart. Wearing the mask will depend on the comfort level with the person you’re talking to. I have a bathroom inside the cottage, with paper towels and a basket, so there is no shared towels.”

The gathering comes as governors throughout the Northeast discouraged people from traveling out of state this weekend. Visitors from 33 states and territories must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New Jersey, New York or Connecticut.

The outbreak is blamed for about 187,000 deaths and almost 6.2 million confirmed infections in the U.S., by far the highest totals in the world. Cases of COVID-19, which spiked from about 20,000 per day to around 70,000 during the summertime surge in the South, are now down to about 40,000.

Dr. Albert Ko, a Yale University epidemiologist, said he is concerned about students heading back to school across the nation next week after coming back from holiday travel and a weekend of social gatherings.

“Any transmission events that happen here could be amplified unless we’re careful about it,” Ko said. “Whether it’s going to be a perfect storm, l don’t think so. People are aware of the risk, and people have been socially distancing. But this is certainly a concern.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78123

Reported Deaths: 1889
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23569885
Ramsey9396299
Dakota6219113
Anoka4871121
Stearns336522
Washington312454
Scott210532
Olmsted207325
Nobles187513
Blue Earth13445
Wright13006
Rice12118
Mower11923
Carver11605
Clay94040
Sherburne93913
St. Louis92224
Kandiyohi8341
Lyon5463
Winona53517
Todd4522
Nicollet44915
Steele4492
Watonwan4454
Benton4143
Freeborn4111
Le Sueur3992
McLeod3701
Beltrami3291
Chisago3271
Crow Wing32016
Otter Tail3054
Waseca2813
Goodhue2659
Martin2477
Polk2114
Itasca20713
Unassigned20752
Becker2032
Cottonwood2020
Carlton2001
Pipestone1899
Isanti1830
Douglas1741
Dodge1580
Pine1580
Chippewa1481
Murray1432
Sibley1433
Brown1352
Wabasha1290
Morrison1241
Meeker1172
Faribault1160
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1053
Yellow Medicine1011
Jackson971
Pennington961
Koochiching893
Renville876
Fillmore860
Houston810
Roseau740
Redwood720
Lincoln710
Kanabec696
Swift681
Pope640
Stevens571
Grant554
Aitkin521
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall390
Mahnomen361
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake310
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle190
Lake of the Woods131
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67478

Reported Deaths: 1128
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13733227
Johnson430226
Woodbury422056
Black Hawk390276
Linn305694
Story273316
Dallas243438
Scott230021
Dubuque210636
Buena Vista183512
Marshall168532
Pottawattamie168434
Wapello110551
Webster10549
Muscatine98352
Sioux9373
Clinton88913
Cerro Gordo86020
Crawford8553
Warren8106
Plymouth79818
Tama64529
Jasper60230
Des Moines5915
Marion5402
Wright5221
Lee4606
Carroll4383
Dickinson4346
Louisa39914
Bremer3647
Boone3594
Washington35211
Henry3064
Franklin30417
Hamilton2872
Clarke2443
Delaware2433
Hardin2421
Clay2413
Mahaska23818
Winneshiek2294
Floyd2273
Emmet2258
Jackson2211
Shelby2201
Butler2172
Benton2151
Poweshiek1878
Clayton1863
Allamakee1855
Buchanan1801
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16710
Cedar1611
Hancock1602
Lyon1602
Humboldt1532
Harrison1512
Fayette1501
Cherokee1452
Howard1423
Grundy1351
Mills1351
Pocahontas1332
Calhoun1312
Mitchell1250
Kossuth1230
Sac1230
Iowa1211
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Monroe1188
Cass1162
Chickasaw1150
Page1140
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose893
Davis863
Worth820
Montgomery805
Keokuk701
Fremont610
Greene600
Wayne582
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida470
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams230
Unassigned210
