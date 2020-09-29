Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa health officials change quarantine guidelines Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Will it be Biden or Trump in Iowa in 2020?

Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump. AP images.

President Donald Trump has spent millions trying to secure the state's six electoral votes, but several recent polls show a surprisingly close race with Democrat Joe Biden.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 11:30 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Scott Brennan stood powerless in the Iowa Democratic Party's war room in the wee hours of Feb. 4 as efforts to report 2020's first presidential caucuses results failed spectacularly. But the Des Moines lawyer had been worried for years.

He had been the Iowa Democratic chairman when Barack Obama won in 2008, and since had seen the state trending solidly Republican, with President Donald Trump easily carrying it in 2016. Iowa's swing state days were gone, he thought. “It's over man," Brennan said in February.

But there are signs Iowa may be competitive again. Deep concerns about the economy and dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the coronavirus have changed dynamics of the race. Several recent polls have showed a close race between Trump and Joe Biden, and operatives in both parties also say the Republican hold on the state is weakening.

Even though he has showered the state with attention, and aired more than $2.5 million in ads since June, Trump has been unable to put Iowa away, despite Biden's absence from Iowa since February and his campaign's only recent start to TV advertising. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to campaign for Trump in Des Moines on Thursday.

“I think the environment was pretty good for Trump in February. Then the world turned upside down," said veteran Republican operative David Kochel, who is based in Iowa but has been a senior adviser to GOP presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush.

Iowa's six Electoral College votes hardly make it a trove in the quest for the 270 it takes to win. However, Iowa, where Trump won by 9.4 percentage points in 2016, echoes the trend in Ohio, where Trump won by 8 but is now in a pitched battle with Biden. The tightening in Iowa and Ohio are warning signs for Trump in other northern states where he won in stunning fashion in 2016.

“I believe it is a close race in Iowa," former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Democrat, said. “And if it's a close race in Iowa, that means we win Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania."

Just as Trump's perceived advantage in the state has narrowed, Sen. Joni Ernst is also in a surprisingly competitive race with Democrat Theresa Greenfield. Ernst has been the target of a flood of attack ads from Democrats. And while Trump is in a dead heat with Biden, Ernst in recent polls is trailing her challenger by more.

Democrats and Republicans say 2020 never started as a wide lead for Trump in Iowa. The 2016 margin was fueled by mistrust, even among some Democrats, of Hillary Clinton, who complained about the Iowa caucuses and only barely won in 2016 after finishing third in 2008.

Still, Republicans had been on a decade-long roll that included Trump's win, as well as capturing Iowa's second U.S. Senate seat, both houses of the legislature and the governorship.

The rightward lurch betrayed two decades as a perennial presidential swing state where this century Republican George W. Bush had lost then won by less than a percentage point and Obama won twice.

In 2018, Democrats showed signs of resurgence, even though Republican Kim Reynolds became the first woman to be elected Iowa governor. A majority of Iowa voters backed a Democrat for U.S. House, and two, notably women, ousted GOP incumbents.

And while Trump's approval in Iowa has run somewhat higher than his national rating, doubt about the direction of the country has altered the political landscape.

After years of farmers supporting Trump despite the trade war with China which cost them in agricultural exports, some Republicans say Trump's renewable fuel policy has sown some doubt.

Trump's Environmental Protection Agency granted dozens of waivers to petroleum companies seeking to bypass congressional rules requiring the level of the corn-based fuel additive ethanol that gasoline must contain.

Though Trump recently denied waiver requests, the EPA's previous action removed about 4 billion gallons of ethanol demand, and in the process shuttered at least temporarily more than a dozen ethanol plants in Iowa.

“There are structural issues on the agriculture front that have been a weight on the administration, with a lot of ag interests' view of the administration that this isn’t what we thought we were getting," said Jon Stineman, a Republican strategist in Iowa.

The percentage of Iowans who say the nation is on the wrong track has climbed from 44% in March to 64% in The Des Moines Register's September Iowa Poll, while the 25% who say the country is on the right track is down from 46% in March.

Meanwhile, most Iowans have disapproved of Trump's handling of the pandemic for months, the Register's poll shows, in a state that has had among the nation's highest number of new cases for weeks.

“The real life experiences, I have to say, of Iowans and how this is all playing out, matters and it affects the way they are looking at officeholders," said J. Ann Selzer, director of the Iowa Poll. “So how could it not be affecting how they are looking at candidates."

Eric Branstad says he does not see warning signs for Trump.

The son of longtime Republican former Gov. Terry Branstad is leading Trump's effort in Iowa, and says he is working to find more than 100,000 new Trump supporters who had previously not voted.

It's the same tack Trump's campaign is taking in Wisconsin and other battleground states as he tries to squeeze out more counties the president carried comfortably rather than dig deeper into metro and suburban areas where polls show Trump declining.

They include places like GOP-heavy Sac County, in the northwest part of the state, where Trump won by more than 40 percentage points, and where Branstad recently met with GOP activists.

“I'm actually mystified that it's tight," Branstad said of the race in Iowa. “It's all of those people who haven't voted before who are rallying to our side."

But, while the voter registration edge has see-sawed between Democrats and Republicans this year, Democrats have been growing faster over the past six months in the state's more populous, faster-growing and swing-voting counties.

For Brennan, the outlook is not as dark as it seemed in February.

“I was pretty despondent," he said. Brennan says now, “I am cautiously hopeful now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 97638

Reported Deaths: 2067
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27372932
Ramsey11088322
Dakota7635126
Anoka6238137
Stearns407724
Washington388355
Scott262533
Olmsted251928
Nobles197716
Blue Earth17266
Wright16957
St. Louis165941
Carver14377
Clay141741
Rice13438
Mower13425
Sherburne116914
Kandiyohi10552
Winona91318
Lyon7224
Waseca6898
Benton5603
Crow Wing55518
Steele5552
Freeborn5464
Nicollet54517
Watonwan5304
Chisago5131
Todd5042
McLeod5012
Le Sueur4744
Otter Tail4624
Beltrami4505
Martin43010
Goodhue3829
Itasca34715
Pine3430
Douglas3372
Polk3224
Isanti3151
Becker2812
Carlton2761
Morrison2682
Dodge2570
Pipestone23210
Cottonwood2280
Chippewa2231
Meeker2132
Wabasha2020
Sibley1993
Brown1962
Yellow Medicine1902
Cass1844
Redwood1773
Rock1760
Murray1722
Mille Lacs1693
Renville1578
Unassigned15452
Jackson1491
Faribault1470
Swift1441
Fillmore1330
Houston1280
Kanabec1278
Roseau1250
Koochiching1233
Pennington1201
Hubbard1171
Lincoln1160
Stevens1041
Pope990
Aitkin831
Big Stone830
Wadena720
Wilkin703
Lac qui Parle651
Grant634
Lake600
Norman540
Marshall531
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse340
Clearwater280
Lake of the Woods231
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 86860

Reported Deaths: 1315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16010262
Woodbury555467
Johnson517027
Black Hawk450990
Linn4101113
Story346217
Dubuque333241
Scott304528
Dallas280738
Pottawattamie215939
Buena Vista199912
Marshall179134
Sioux16803
Wapello134057
Webster128014
Plymouth116121
Clinton113021
Muscatine112155
Crawford11005
Cerro Gordo105921
Warren9666
Jasper86432
Des Moines8008
Marion7697
Henry7554
Tama73932
Carroll6855
Lee6437
Wright5961
Dickinson5306
Boone5178
Bremer5027
Washington47211
Louisa43115
Delaware4233
Mahaska41519
Floyd3543
Jackson3523
Franklin35118
Lyon3514
Winneshiek3406
Clay3344
Hamilton3323
Benton3281
Winnebago31713
Hardin3071
Poweshiek3078
Buchanan2861
Jones2843
Kossuth2800
Butler2752
Emmet27010
Clarke2683
Shelby2681
Allamakee2666
Chickasaw2661
Sac2650
Clayton2633
Cherokee2552
Cedar2521
Guthrie2527
Harrison2523
Fayette2312
Madison2272
Grundy2243
Iowa2161
Palo Alto2050
Hancock1952
Howard1927
Humboldt1913
Mitchell1910
Calhoun1873
Mills1831
Page1710
Cass1692
Osceola1690
Pocahontas1652
Monona1601
Monroe16011
Lucas1566
Appanoose1423
Jefferson1391
Union1383
Taylor1321
Davis1274
Ida1261
Fremont1210
Van Buren1151
Keokuk1141
Worth1090
Greene1030
Montgomery975
Audubon871
Wayne872
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold532
Adams330
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Much Cooler Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/29

Image

Seasonal parking begins in Rochester October 1st

Image

Austin Aspires looking for more tutors

Image

NIACC asking for employer feedback in survey

Image

District One Commission Candidates Podulke, Beeman Discuss State of Olmsted County

Image

Chamber golf outing declared another success

Image

Survey: 51% burned out working from home

Image

Future of Silver Lake Pool uncertain

Image

Saving children from sex trafficking

Image

Olmsted County candidates discuss issues

Community Events