Will golf carts soon be allowed on unincorporated roads in Cerro Gordo Co.?

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Could golf carts soon be allowed on unincorporated county roads?
That’s the discussion the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors is having.
At a meeting Thursday, the board talked about a potential ordinance to allow people to drive golf carts on unincorporated county roads.
“People are probably using them right now,” said county supervisor Casey Callahan. “And so we just want to be proactive and be sure they are taking the necessary steps to be safe.”
Further discussion is expected at a meeting next week, and a date for a public hearing is expected to be set.
