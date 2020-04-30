Will children's summer programs happen? Rochester YMCA is still planning on it, for now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This time of year, parents are usually signing their kids up for summer programs and camps. As of now, the Rochester YMCA still has a full schedule of activities planned for the summer. It is still waiting to get the green or red light from the Minnesota government on whether or not it will be allowed to proceed.

If kids are allowed to gather in-person during clinics and camps this summer, it's likely programs may look a little different to maintain some social distance.

"We figured out how to do all the distancing and all the cleaning protocols so parents should feel very confident and safe with the Y assuming we're still able to go forward with the programming," says Greg Waibel, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA.

If parents register and pay for summer programs, they will be able to get their money back if it is cancelled.