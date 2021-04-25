Clear

Will blaming Chauvin get other officers off the hook for George Floyd's death?

(Left to right) Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao
(Left to right) Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao

Trial for other three officers set for August.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 10:06 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, activists and the Floyd family are turning their attention to this summer's trial for the other three officers involved in his May 2020 arrest.

All three have already sought to deflect responsibility to Chauvin, by far the most senior officer on the scene.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered that they be tried together, but separately from Chauvin, to reduce the number of people in the courtroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the three weigh their strategies, legal experts say they are sure to be watching what kind of prison time Chauvin gets at his June 16 sentencing — as much as 30 years, though likely less. Minnesota law sets the same penalties for aiding and abetting murder or manslaughter as for the act itself.

They'll also be mindful that it took jurors less than 24 hours to find Chauvin guilty on all charges. That could ratchet up pressure to consider a plea deal.

"The factual differences between Chauvin and the other three are what should drive this,” said Tom Heffelfinger, a former U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

Experts said the best Lane, Kueng and Thao can hope for is a jury of 12 people who think Chauvin was guilty but aren’t so sure about what roles the other three played. And they said the evidence against the three is weaker than the evidence against Chauvin, which provides opportunities for their attorneys.

“I would expect the theme of all three would be, 'That’s a really bad thing that Chauvin did. I didn’t like it. I'm not responsible for what happened,'" former Ramsey County prosecutor Susan Gaertner said.

Prosecutors declined to discuss their case. Attorneys for Lane and Kueng also declined, and Thao’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment. But their past filings and the evidence offer clues for likely strategies.

Lane and Kueng can argue they were rookies, in just their first week as full-fledged cops, and felt a need to defer to Chauvin — their training officer — when he pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for nearly 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd shouted repeatedly that he couldn't breathe before going silent, then limp.

“Those two rookies have a facially different defense, and a very real factual defense, as compared to Chauvin,” Heffelfinger said.

Lane might have the best defense. Body camera video shows he asked the other officers if they should turn Floyd on his side — and Chauvin said no.

Local defense attorney Joe Friedberg said the evidence at Chauvin's trial showed that Lane was “trying to use as little force as possible” before Chauvin arrived and took charge.

Kueng can be heard reporting to Chauvin at one point that he could not find Floyd's pulse.

“They're raising questions about what was happening and whether they should be doing something different," said another local defense attorney, Brock Hunter. "It's not nearly as clear-cut as I think the evidence against Chauvin was.”

But both Chauvin and Kueng maintained their restraint, and body camera video shows Kueng holding up one of Floyd's handcuffed hands — an action that prosecution medical experts testified made it even harder for Floyd to breathe.

Thao can argue that it was crowd control, keeping an agitated group of about 15 onlookers at a safe distance, and that he largely had his back to the other officers and Floyd.

“His defense could be, ‘I was just present and it takes more than presence to make a crime,'" Heffelfinger said.

But one of the onlookers Thao specifically ordered to stand back was Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter who can be heard on video pleading repeatedly for officers to check Floyd's pulse. Hansen cried on the witness stand at Chauvin's trial as she described her frustration at being prevented from coming to Floyd's aid.

The quick conviction for Chauvin spurred speculation about plea deals. Heffelfinger said prosecutors may be open to that because they're aware of the potential weaknesses in the cases against the three.

“Prosecutors know this stuff, so this is a good time for all parties to consider settlement over the next two or three months," he said.

Gaertner said prosecutors will feel pressure not to strike a plea deal that could be seen by activists as letting the officers off lightly. But she said she hopes they do consider deals that would avert a trial, particularly due to the stress and expense of the just-completed trial that transformed parts of Minneapolis into a militarized zone.

“Clearly these three defendants are significantly less culpable than Chauvin," she said. "And that should be taken into account. Another trial is going to be very disruptive, costly and I’m not sure that that’s in the best interests of the public.”

But Friedberg said he doesn't expect any deals.

“None of them will ever plead guilty,” Friedberg predicted. "They have three really good lawyers who are extremely aggressive lawyers. There’s no question in my mind they're going to go to trial and they're going to claim that they were completely unaware of the depths of what Derek Chauvin was doing.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 566687

Reported Deaths: 7150
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1178711698
Ramsey48877859
Dakota43563426
Anoka39495421
Washington25468274
Stearns21416219
St. Louis17073298
Scott16448120
Wright15169131
Olmsted1289697
Sherburne1097680
Carver1006245
Clay793190
Rice7785102
Blue Earth710540
Kandiyohi636381
Crow Wing630386
Chisago561650
Otter Tail552773
Benton544197
Mower454032
Goodhue452772
Douglas449173
Winona441349
McLeod403657
Nobles402648
Morrison400659
Isanti390660
Itasca388453
Beltrami377557
Polk371567
Steele370314
Becker364048
Lyon351348
Carlton333852
Freeborn332129
Pine317121
Nicollet312343
Brown298139
Mille Lacs289851
Le Sueur277322
Todd271630
Cass256726
Meeker243037
Waseca232521
Martin218030
Wabasha20033
Roseau200219
Hubbard176941
Dodge17473
Renville173943
Redwood167635
Houston164015
Cottonwood159521
Fillmore15269
Pennington152319
Chippewa148338
Wadena146921
Faribault146619
Kanabec137922
Sibley137610
Aitkin129836
Watonwan12679
Rock124419
Jackson119910
Yellow Medicine112520
Pipestone111326
Pope10486
Murray10379
Swift101518
Marshall86517
Stevens85610
Clearwater80414
Lake79519
Koochiching78613
Wilkin78312
Lac qui Parle74522
Big Stone5844
Lincoln5643
Grant5568
Norman5279
Mahnomen5208
Unassigned49378
Kittson47222
Red Lake3897
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3123
Cook1520

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360749

Reported Deaths: 5867
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56540612
Linn20473332
Scott19351237
Black Hawk15642306
Woodbury14997224
Johnson1422283
Dubuque13228205
Dallas1099297
Pottawattamie10876164
Story1040147
Warren563487
Clinton542792
Cerro Gordo527287
Webster509192
Sioux508973
Marshall478375
Muscatine465298
Des Moines446165
Wapello4259122
Buena Vista422840
Jasper410070
Plymouth399179
Lee369755
Marion356675
Jones294456
Henry288337
Carroll281352
Bremer280660
Crawford263040
Boone260233
Benton252055
Washington250050
Dickinson244843
Mahaska226350
Jackson219742
Kossuth214164
Clay213325
Tama207671
Delaware205539
Winneshiek195133
Page190921
Buchanan189531
Cedar186023
Fayette183941
Hardin182442
Wright181035
Hamilton178649
Harrison177573
Clayton167556
Butler162834
Mills159721
Cherokee157838
Floyd157442
Lyon156141
Madison155919
Poweshiek153433
Allamakee149551
Iowa146524
Hancock144434
Winnebago138231
Cass136154
Grundy135532
Calhoun133513
Jefferson131535
Emmet131040
Shelby129137
Sac128819
Louisa127449
Appanoose127147
Mitchell125441
Union123432
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie119129
Humboldt118426
Franklin113821
Palo Alto111623
Howard103322
Montgomery101837
Unassigned10020
Clarke98624
Keokuk95231
Monroe94528
Ida90134
Adair85032
Pocahontas84521
Monona82030
Davis80324
Osceola77416
Greene76910
Lucas76023
Worth7188
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53624
Wayne52223
Audubon4979
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking a wintry mix before a big warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Community Events