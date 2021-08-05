Will Thursdays Downtown be seeing more masks?

Rochester, Minn. - Effective tomorrow, the Med City will require facial coverings in city-operated facilities - regardless of vaccination status. But, Rochester's Thursdays Downtown seems to be in full swing.

As the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly, county officials continue to reevaluate mask mandates.

This begs regular Thursdays Downtown attendants to ask one question: will masks be making a more permanent comeback to the weekly outdoor event?

"My personal thought is that it will," said Rochester Downtown Alliance Staffing Coordinator Tricia Cirlic. "But hopefully we will get through the end of the season before that happens. I hope so."

Olmsted County is classified as having substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

Because the county has reached this threshold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health, and Olmsted County Public Health have recommended that face coverings be worn in indoor, public settings by all individuals.

Rochester Downtown Alliance's Marketing Manager Nicholas Molina said Rochester's Thursdays Downtown will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

"Until we hear more about [mask mandates], we're just going to be keeping on track, playing it as it is, and keeping cautious," said Molina. "We have sanitizing stations located all over the place, specifically our tents."

For now, Thursdays Downtown will continue with vendors, live music, and construction nearby at Peace Plaza.