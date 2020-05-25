Will Memorial Day Weekend have an impact in positive COVID-19 cases?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are people abiding by social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines this Memorial Day weekend? It will be a while before we know if family gatherings and holiday weekend plans cause a surge in cases across the state.

It will take two weeks to see if there was an impact, because it takes up to two weeks for people to develop COVID-19 symptoms after infection.

Mayor Kim Norton tells KIMT she is optimistic that people in Rochester made wise decisions over the long weekend. "I was pleased to see my neighbors had their children and grandchildren over the first time since all this began and they were out in the backyard and they all had masks on and all social distanced so my fingers are crossed that is more the case than less the case around the city," she says. She also explains that numbers will be monitored not only two weeks after the holiday weekend, but also two weeks after stores reopened and two weeks after restaurants and bars reopen to keep tabs on whether people are abiding guidelines and what kind of impact reopening the economy has on positive case numbers.