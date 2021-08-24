Wildfire continues to rage in NE Minnesota

Wildfires continue to rage in northeastern Minnesota.

WCCO spoke with one lodge along the popular Gun Flint trail that is not evacuated yet - but they're still impacted by this fire - as they lose business during what should be their busiest month of the year.

Clearwater Lodge and Outfitters is about 30 miles away from the nearest fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

The owner tells me they see the largest amount of tourism right now - before Labor Day and back to school, which is why just a 7-day closure is a big financial hit for them.

They're still able to lodge people since they are not being evacuated yet.

But they're losing out on the other half of their business - outfitting people with camp permits, canoes, and packs.