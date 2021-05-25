Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wild stave off elimination with just 14 shots, top Vegas 4-2

Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series.

Posted: May 25, 2021 6:07 AM
Posted By: By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Minnesota Wild scored four goals in the first four games of their opening-round playoff tilt with the Vegas Golden Knights and fell behind 3-1 in the series.

On Monday night, they matched that to stave off elimination, despite having only 14 shots on goal in Game 5

Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Wild beat the Golden Knights 4-2 in front of 12,156 raucous fans, the largest crowd in Vegas this season.

Jordan Greenway’s second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm.

Vegas, which was looking to close out a playoff series at home for the first time, leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The road team is 4-1 in the series.

“Guys are committed,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “They’re committed to each other. The vibe that they had and the feeling they had toward each other, we knew we were going to have the effort we had.”

Mark Stone and Alec Martinez scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals in the first four games, made 10 saves. It marked the first time Fleury allowed more than two goals in a game in 14 contests.

Vegas dropped to 2-3 in Game 4 situations when leading a series 3-1.

The Golden Knights not only outshot Minnesota 40-14 — including a whopping 33-7 edge over the final two periods — they had the edge in high-danger chances 16-5, and overall shot attempts, 83-32.

“It was one of those nights where the looks they got, they found a way to put ’em in,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “I thought we deserved to have probably tied it up by the end of the second. We had some real good 5-on-5 looks. We just didn’t stick in the net.”

Stone opened the scoring when he took a touch pass from Alex Tuch, skated into the zone down the left side, and fired a wrist shot under Talbot’s glove.

It wouldn’t take long for the Wild to answer, as Kaprizov — the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie — notched his first career playoff goal of the season, ending Minnesota’s scoreless skid at 120 minutes, 36 seconds.

Parise made it 2-1 after an initial shot caromed off the end boards, and he was able to fire a bank shot from below the goal line off the back of Fleury.

Greenway extended the lead when he punched home his own rebound that Fleury couldn’t handle. It marked the first time the Golden Knights allowed three goals in a playoff period in 11 games, dating to the postseason bubble last season.

Martinez got his first point of the postseason during a second-period power play when he ripped a one-timer from the right side after Alex Pietrangelo’s perfectly placed pass arrived at the blade of his stick.

The Knights dominated the second period with relentless pressure in their offensive zone, outshooting the Wild 23-1 and 9-0 with high-danger chances, but only had Martinez’s goal to show for it.

Vegas failed to carry the energy into the final period, firing only two shots on goal over the first 11 minutes of the third. By the 4-minute mark, the Golden Knights had outshot Minnesota 10-4 in the period, but Talbot held firm between the pipes, stopping everything thrown his way, including a pair of incredible saves during back-to-back, point-blank shots by Reilly Smith to preserve the lead.

An empty-net goal from Sturm off the boards with 38.5 seconds left provided the final margin.

“This is a team where we knew they weren’t going to stop coming,” Talbot said. “Tonight, we were able to hold down the fort. Quality over quantity tonight, but in our zone, we battled. It was a grind, but those are the kind of games you have to win on the road in a hostile environment.”

BLOWN LEADS

Twenty-nine teams have overcome a 3-1 series deficit in NHL history, the most recent being the San Jose Sharks, against Vegas in 2019, when they were coached by DeBoer. The Wild have accomplished the feat twice, in the first and second rounds of the 2003 playoffs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 599234

Reported Deaths: 7463
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1238161741
Ramsey51973886
Dakota46402459
Anoka42316446
Washington27208287
Stearns22435223
St. Louis17967305
Scott17432128
Wright16285142
Olmsted13328101
Sherburne1189889
Carver1057446
Clay821392
Rice8134108
Blue Earth758341
Crow Wing673692
Kandiyohi660584
Chisago610751
Otter Tail580178
Benton577997
Goodhue481572
Douglas472579
Mower469232
Winona458450
Itasca450060
Isanti432864
McLeod427560
Morrison421860
Nobles408348
Beltrami402359
Steele393115
Polk386971
Becker383454
Lyon363252
Carlton349255
Freeborn344430
Pine332323
Nicollet329344
Mille Lacs309454
Brown306940
Le Sueur295224
Todd284332
Cass280531
Meeker260640
Waseca237023
Martin232632
Roseau210619
Wabasha20723
Hubbard192941
Dodge18633
Renville181445
Redwood175437
Houston172816
Cottonwood166523
Wadena158722
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Chippewa153438
Faribault153319
Kanabec145727
Sibley145310
Aitkin136736
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122312
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11206
Murray10699
Swift106418
Stevens92211
Koochiching89215
Marshall88217
Clearwater88016
Wilkin82612
Lake81520
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5908
Lincoln5833
Mahnomen5629
Norman5459
Unassigned50193
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3403
Cook1680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 368721

Reported Deaths: 5975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57920631
Linn20997336
Scott20178243
Black Hawk15880309
Woodbury15182228
Johnson1453584
Dubuque13419209
Dallas1123398
Pottawattamie11169170
Story1067148
Warren580290
Clinton558893
Cerro Gordo546789
Sioux515474
Webster513194
Marshall485176
Muscatine4847103
Des Moines462966
Wapello4319122
Buena Vista425140
Jasper420272
Plymouth401980
Lee378255
Marion363976
Jones299657
Henry293437
Carroll286652
Bremer286260
Crawford267440
Boone266834
Benton257155
Washington255351
Dickinson248844
Mahaska231351
Jackson223742
Clay215926
Kossuth215765
Tama210671
Delaware210541
Winneshiek197035
Page193422
Buchanan191733
Cedar191123
Hardin186444
Fayette185341
Wright185237
Hamilton180550
Harrison179873
Clayton170256
Butler165535
Madison163719
Mills162723
Floyd161742
Cherokee159138
Lyon158641
Poweshiek155735
Allamakee152251
Hancock149634
Iowa149424
Winnebago142931
Calhoun138813
Cass138854
Grundy136633
Emmet134740
Jefferson133035
Shelby131137
Sac130519
Louisa128749
Union128733
Appanoose128449
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122331
Franklin122221
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104722
Montgomery103438
Clarke100424
Unassigned9611
Keokuk95931
Monroe95729
Ida90635
Adair87132
Pocahontas85822
Davis84124
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77623
Worth7528
Taylor66312
Fremont6259
Decatur6109
Van Buren56018
Ringgold55824
Wayne54323
Audubon51610
Adams3414
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Turning much cooler later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why grass clippings can be dangerous

Image

Pilot program gains Mayor's support

Image

Mayo Clinic updates mask guidance for patients, visitors, staff

Image

Pilot program testing new process for reviewing alterations to possible Rochester landmarks moves ahead

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic updates mask guidance for patients, visitors, staff

Image

Fewer restaurant closures than expected

Image

Church community garden

Image

When will we see a police reform bill?

Image

Born Learning Trail Opens

Image

Arson K9 Gets Recertified

Community Events