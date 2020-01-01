Clear

Wild at Target: 2021 NHL Winter Classic headed to Minnesota

It will be the first Winter Classic for the Wild, but their second time hosting an outdoor game.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The 2021 NHL Winter Classic will be on Target in Minnesota.

The Wild will host next year's game at Target Field, the home of the MLB's Twins. The Wild's opponent for that New Year's Day game will be determined later.

NHL officials announced Minnesota's Winter Classic game during Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

