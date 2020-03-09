Clear
Wife of man accused of pushing a man off Iowa grain bin is arrested at Mexico border

Suspected of helping her husband flee.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 11:07 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife's alleged lover off the top of a grain bin in Hamburg, Iowa, has been arrested trying to return from Mexico.

Authorities say Anahi Andrade was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. She's accused of helping her husband, Pedro Andrade, flee.

A court document says Pedro Andrade's co-worker survived his 60-foot fall. He told an investigator that Pedro Andrade had found out that Anahi Andrade and the co-worker were having an affair.

The court records don't list an attorney for Anahi Andrade. Pedro Andrade's attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday.

