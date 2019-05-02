Why is the Rochester Fire Department repelling down the side of a water tower?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Fire Department is making sure they’re prepared for any call. Firefighter Marcus Gudgell explains. "To work on a couple different training scenarios both on the outside of the tower of being able to do a very high level of repel from a vertical area and then we'll be moving inside the water tower and working on different types of rope techniques in more of a confined space."

It could be any scenario, a water tower, a high building, even the side of a cliff that a hiker fell down. It’s crucial that the department does these trainings at least once a year to be sure their skills are on point.

“You need everyone to do their job, and make sure we're doing things correctly and stay safe ourselves and make sure we're not becoming an additional victim in this scenario."