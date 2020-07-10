Why getting caught in the act might be a good thing for Iowa kids

MASON CITY, Iowa - Getting caught in the act for most kids means getting in trouble for doing something bad. North Iowa kids who get caught in the act of doing something good just might be rewarded for it.

The Iowa Department of Human Services is partnering with libraries and law enforcement across seven counties in North Iowa to distribute what are being called 'Caught In The Act' bags.

The bags are stuffed full of all kinds of goodies, like toys, snacks and stickers. If someone notices a kid doing the right thing, they can tell the local library or police department about it and the kiddo gets a bag.

Melissa Clough with the Iowa Department of Human Services says the program is a great way for the community to recognize kids for doing the right thing.

"It's really important for people to be on the lookout for kids doing something good. Whether that's someone picking up somebody's book that they dropped or opening someone's door or just saying hello and being a good spirit. That's really important, it doesn't have to be a big thing," said Clough.

Over 1,200 of the bags have been distributed in communities like New Hampton, Osage and Riceville.